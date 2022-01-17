Kanye West and Pete Davidson’s Shadiest Quotes About Each Other Over the Years

It’s no secret that Kanye West and Pete Davidson aren’t exactly each other’s biggest fans. However, what some fans fail to realize, is that the Saturday Night Live star and the “Praise God” artist had beef long before Pete started dating Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

In fact, during an October 2018 segment of Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update,” Pete described how uncomfortable he felt on set when Kanye, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the KKW Beauty founder, performed on the show a week prior.

“So, speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after he went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here … and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” the Staten Island, New York, native joked, referring to the rapper’s’ pro-Donald Trump rant at the end of his performance, as well as wearing a red MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.

“He started by saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it. He wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I suggested that, you know, it might upset some people, like, your wife or every Black person ever,” Pete continued.

“Kanye is a genius, but like a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear his opinion about things that aren’t hot dog-related,” the Big Time Adolescence actor quipped.

Pete, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2017, went on to suggest that Kanye, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, should stop bragging about not taking his medication. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass, OK?” Pete concluded, before showing off a red hat of his own that read: “Make Kanye 2006 Again.”

Fast forward to today, and the drama between Pete and Kanye has only escalated. Except this time, it has nothing to do with politics! Pete and Kanye have been throwing shade at each other ever since the former MTV personality and Kim made their romance public in late 2021.

