When it comes to talented actors in young Hollywood, Timothée Chalamet most definitely tops the list. The New York City native started off his career in 2008 with a series of short films and now, he’s starring in Oscar-nominated movies like Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird. If his acting roles aren’t enough to convince you, Timothée’s net worth also proves his career is on the rise! To learn more about how Timothée makes money, keep reading!

What Is Timothee Chalamet’s Net Worth?

The Homeland alum is worth $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Movies and TV Shows Has Timothee Chalamet Starred in?

He may only be in his 20s now, but Timothée has been acting since he was just a kid. Prior to breaking into film, he appeared on television shows like Homeland, Royal Pains and Law & Order. His first big movie role came in 2014 when he played Danny Vance in Men, Women & Children — a movie based off a Chad Kultgen novel of the same name — alongside A-listers like Judy Greer, Jennifer Garner and Adam Sandler.

Timothée has worked with some of the best directors and entertainment companies in the business. To date, Timothée has starred in two A24 films — Hot Summer Nights and Lady Bird. He’s also worked with Greta Gerwig on a number of projects. In addition to casting him as Kyle in Lady Bird, Greta cast Timmy as Laurie in the 2019 adaptation of Little Women.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Some of Timothée’s other notable roles include Elio in Call Me by Your Name, Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy and Hal in The King, The French Dispatch, Dune and the upcoming Dune: Part Two.

In another upcoming role, Timothée will be starring as the famous Willy Wonka in the film, Wonka, which is set for a December 15, 2023, release date.

Did Timothee Chalamet Attend School?

After applying to New York City’s prestigious school Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, Timothée excelled in acting, as he later pursued the career.

Upon graduating from high school, the Don’t Look Up star attended Columbia University for one year with a focus in cultural anthropology. Afterward, Timothée transferred to New York University in order to feasibly explore the acting world.

Who Has Timothee Chalamet Dated?

While attending LaGuardia High School in New York, Timothée dated Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon for nearly one year. Next, he dated Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, from 2018 until 2020.

Perhaps one of his most high-profile romances, though, was with Kylie Jenner, which was rumored to have begun in early 2023.