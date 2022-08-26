Snatched! Lourdes Leon Is in ~The Moment~ in Her Bikini Photos: See Madonna’s Daughter in a Swimsuit

Main character energy. Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, has had eyes on her from the moment she was born. Considering her mother is the queen of pop and loved by all, it was inevitable to be born into fame. However, the model never leaned on the “Like a Virgin” artist as a crutch to dabble in the entertainment business, yet made a career for herself in fashion, modeling and singing. Not to mention, she’s also praised for her stunning features and snatched bikini body.

Lourdes made her epic stage debut during one of the most iconic acts … ever. During Madonna’s 2003 VMAs performance with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera (yes, that one), she opened the show as the adorable flower girl, throwing rose petals into the crowd.

Although she had an unconventional childhood, Lourdes maintained a normal life, for the most part. She went to college, kept a low profile and didn’t even join Instagram until 2021. “Instagram is not real. It’s the biggest lie of all time,” she told Interview Magazine in October 2021. People create personas on Instagram that are nothing like who they are in person, and it’s the scariest thing to me, because I’m the same everywhere,” she continued before expressing her hatred for TikTok.

After making a name for herself in the modeling industry, Lourdes took a page out of her mom’s book when she released her debut single and music video in August 2022. “NO SLEEP NO FEAR LOCK&KEY 1ST SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW,” she captioned her Instagram announcement.

Like most people, the musician has always wanted to live a comfortable life and enjoy the finer things the world has to offer, as she’s surrounded by the glitz and glam of society. However, Madonna tends to level her out when she gets overly fascinated with the “good life.”

“I’ve been so concerned with making a decent living and wanting to live more luxuriously than I was when I first graduated and wasn’t earning a lot of money,” she recalled. “[Madonna] was like, ‘Remember, this shit is not real. It’s not about the money or your face or how hot you look. It’s about what you’re bringing into the world and what you’re going to leave behind,’” she added. “That always shakes me awake when I get too caught up in everything.”

She has clearly taken her mother’s advice to heart and seemingly lives a rather normal life, considering where she comes from. Whether it’s soaking up the sun by the pool or taking a dip in the ocean, Lourdes is cool, calm and collected.

Keep scrolling to see her best bikini pictures!