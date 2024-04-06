Christine and Christian were introduced after the first season of Selling Sunset wrapped. The businessman was looking for a home in Los Angeles, and Christine helped him on the hunt.
“[My friend was] like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus,” Christine told Bustle in May 2020. “Him and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted.”
December 2019: Christine and Christian Get Married
The now-estranged couple got married in a winter wonderland-themed wedding during the third season of Selling Sunset.
Christine said of Christian, “He’s the opposite of me in every way because I love to put myself out there. I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling. Which I care about as well.”
May 2021: Christine Gets Pregnant
The reality TV villain revealed that she was pregnant, and gave birth to the couple’s only child, a son Christian, in May.
April 2022: Christine and Christian Go Into Business Together
After Christine left the Oppenheim Group, she and Christian launched their own brokerage together called RealOpen.
“A lot of brokerages are very wary about accepting crypto because they don’t understand the inner workings of it, so that’s why it’s very difficult for agents to do these transactions,” Christine explained to Forbes at the time. “A) the brokers don’t know anything about crypto; B) don’t know how to do it; and C) don’t understand how reliable and how safe it actually is. The process that RealOpen uses is absolutely reliable and fool-proof.”
March 19, 2024: Christian Arrested for the 1st Time
At around 2:00 p.m. on March 19, 2024, Christian was arrested and was photographed being escorted away from the family’s home handcuffed. He was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Page Six at the time. “The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”
Christian was released after posting a $30,000 bail. Christine, meanwhile, was given a seven-day emergency protective order against him.
March 20, 2024: Christian Arrested for the 2nd Time
Just one day later, Christian was arrested again for violating the protective order. He posted a second $30,000 bond and was released later in the day.
March 26, 2024: Christian Files for a Temporary Restraining Order
Six days after his second arrest, Christian filed for a temporary restraining order against Christine, according to TMZ. He claimed in the documents obtained by the outlet that the Selling Sunset alum argued with him about their two dogs, and that he went to confront her over the dogs’ behavior.
As their conversation escalated, Christian claimed that he picked up and threw a trash bag at the wall. Contrary to Christine’s claims that there was glass in the bag, Christian said that it was filled with paper towels and rags. He also denied throwing the bag at his son, and alleged that his estranged wife fabricated a police report and domestic abuse claims to have leverage over him in a divorce.
April 3, 2024: Christine Granted Temporary Restraining Order
April 5, 2024: Christian Files for Divorce
After weeks of tension, Christian filed for divorce from Christine, Life & Style confirmed. The businessman submitted the filing in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.
In documents obtained by Us Weekly, Christian requested full physical and legal custody of his young son shared with Christine, and asked for her to be given visitation rights. He additionally asked for spousal support to be “terminated.”