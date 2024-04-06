2019: Christine and Christian Meet

Christine and Christian were introduced after the first season of Selling Sunset wrapped. The businessman was looking for a home in Los Angeles, and Christine helped him on the hunt.

“[My friend was] like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus,” Christine told Bustle in May 2020. “Him and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted.”