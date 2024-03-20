Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn‘s husband, Christian Richard, was arrested at their Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday, March 19, Life & Style can confirm via online arrest records, ​on suspicion of domestic violence.

Christian, 44, was taken into custody while still in a bathrobe at approximately 2 p.m. local time and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, TMZ details on Wednesday, March 20.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Page Six, adding, “The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.” The couple share a son, Christian, who was born in May 2021.

Reps for Christine did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Christine, 35, and Christian married on December 15, 2019, and their gothic winter wonderland-themed wedding held at a Catholic cathedral in downtown Los Angeles was shown on Selling Sunset. The couple’s engagement party was also part of the Netflix series, as was Christine’s baby shower.

Christian is a retired tech executive who made a fortune after cofounding the online food-ordering service Foodler in 2004. In 2017, the company was acquired by Grubhub for an undisclosed sum. Christian’s net worth has been estimated to be approximately $20 million, according to multiple outlets. He was able to retire before the age of 40 thanks to the sale of his company.

The couple met via a mutual friend after Christine finished shooting season 1 of Selling Sunset. Her pal had gone on a date with Christian, but sparks didn’t fly so she offered him up to Christine.

“And then she’s like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like, double bonus,” Christine told Bustle in 2020, adding that she not only gained a husband but the commission on his L.A. mansion.

“Him and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted,” she added.

Christine said her husband is her total opposite, preferring to live a low-key life. “He’s the opposite of me in every way, because I love to put myself out there. I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling,” the former reality star told the outlet.

The high-end realtor left the Oppenheim Group in April 2022, appearing on Selling Sunset through season 6. She and Christian cofounded the real estate brokerage RealOpen. They later launched a credit scoring system for crypto buyers and sellers called RealScore.