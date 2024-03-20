If watched seasons 2 through 5 of Selling Sunset, you’re probably curious about Christine Quinn‘s husband, Christian Richard. The supposed tech wiz was introduced on the series during season 2 and the pair got engaged after mere weeks of dating. Though the rest of the cast was quick to bring the 44-year-old into the fold, fans still had questions about him.

What Does Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Do for Work?

“Christian is big in the tech world,” Christine, 35, revealed during the season 2 premiere of the popular Netflix series. “He went to MIT, and he’s a software engineer and has worked for multiple companies, multiple development projects.”

The real estate agent also told Women’s Health he was part of the creation of “the first online food delivery business.”

Money seems to be almost no object for the businessman. He purchased his wife —whom he married in December 2019 — her Hollywood Hills dream home for a whopping $5 million. Plus, he built a state-of-the-art gym for her in their house.

What Is Christian Richard’s Net Worth?

Christian cofounded the online food-ordering service Foodler in 2004. The company was acquired by Grubhub for an undisclosed sum in 2017, but it was a big enough payout that he was able to retire before the age of 40. Multiple outlets have pegged Christian’s net worth to be approximately $20 million as of 2024.

Getty Images

“He’s never really cared about the finer things in life or fancy things at all,” Christine told Women’s Health about her hubby’s preferences. “So he just loves when I do my thing, and he trusts me and knows that I have really great taste. So, he’s always like, ‘You do your thing, I trust you. Whatever you pull together, it’s always fabulous.'”

Christine described how the two seem to have little in common except for their love of travel in a 2020 interview with Bustle.

“He’s the opposite of me in every way, because I love to put myself out there. I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling,” the former reality star told the outlet.

How Did Christine Quinn and Christian Richard Meet?

Christine and Christian were set up by a mutual friend and the connection was instant. They got engaged weeks after they started dating, which was revealed on the season 2 premiere of Selling Sunset. The couple married in December 2019 and footage from their gothic winter wonderland-themed wedding aired on the season 3 finale episode.

The couple welcomed their only child, son Christian, in May 2021.

Christine left Selling Sunset prior to season 6 airing, parting ways with The Oppenheim Group in April 2022. She enlisted her husband’s help in starting up two new businesses. They formed the real estate brokerage RealOpen, while later launching RealScore, a credit scoring system for crypto buyers and sellers.