End of an era. Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn revealed she thinks season 6 is going to “bomb” following her exit from the hit Netflix show.

The fashion mogul, 33, expressed her harsh critique because she thinks adding too many new realtors takes away from the originality of the show. “Throughout the seasons, they started adding and adding and adding, and by that, it dilutes the recipe. Now they have the sauce, but the recipe is not the same, you know?” she told E! News on Friday, September 8.

“It’s gonna be like, owning your favorite pizzeria and you’re like ‘God, I love that Bolognese.’ And then the chef goes on vacation to France, and you’re like, ‘Oh s–t, this is like a s—ty, watered-down version of the Bolognese that I used to like.'”

Love her or hate her, Christine was a fan favorite during her time on Selling Sunset. She sold some of the most luxurious Los Angeles-based homes, wore the most fashionable clothes and brought in the sizzling drama … not to mention, threw some of the best events. What more could a viewer want?

Netflix

“It’s just my opinion,” she continued after making her food reference. “It’s like you watched the Sex and the City remake and you’re like, ‘Where the f–k is Samantha?’ It just doesn’t work.”

Although the Texas native wasn’t on the best terms with her former cast members like Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan during season 5, that wasn’t the reason for her exit from the show. Christine and her husband, Christian Richard, recently opened their crypto-based brokerage Real Open, which she prioritized over her position at the Oppenheim Group.

“You know, my husband and I have been working on RealOpen for so long, you know? It was a year and a half in the making. So, in my mind, I was already checked out,” she explained.

The reality personality has previously shared that some of her edits on the show were “fake” and has called out production for manipulating storylines. Selling Sunset’s spinoff show, Selling the O.C. premiered in September, and cast members have been vocal on social media about their negative portrayal on the show. Some of them even came to Christine for advice on how to handle the situation.

“Basically, I’ll just tell them, ‘Listen, you can say no, it’s OK to say no,'” she explained. “You have to set boundaries, because they will push you to do things that make you feel uncomfortable or that you don’t want to do, and it’s OK to say no. And I think they just needed to hear that from me.”