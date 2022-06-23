Double whammy! Netflix’s favorite real estate agents are coming back to our screens because Selling Sunset has been renewed for seasons 6 and 7. Fans will not only get to see Los Angeles’ most luxurious homes but will get more of the nonstop drama, too.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about the upcoming seasons!

When Does Selling Sunset Season 6 and 7 Premiere?

Unfortunately, there are no premiere dates set for the upcoming seasons. However, Netflix announced on Thursday, June 23, that filming will begin later this summer.

“Fans don’t have to wait long — the market is full of listings for new and returning favorites through the rest of the year,” the streaming service said in a press release.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Who Will Be Returning to Selling Sunset?

The cast has yet to be announced, but there’s one main castmate whose future on the show is up in the air. Christine Quinn has burned bridges with most of the Oppenheim Group and wasn’t on the best terms with Jason Oppenheim when season 5 wrapped.

“Right now, there’s not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group,” the real estate broker said during the season 5 reunion that Christine missed due to COVID.

As for the rest of the ladies, there are no signs pointing to them not returning to the show.

Does Christine Quinn Still Work at the Oppenheim Group?

The real estate agent revealed that she and her husband, Christian Dumontet, started their own crypto real estate business, RealOpen, in April 2022. She told PEOPLE the following month that she canceled her contract with the Oppenheim Group after her new business launched.

“I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage,” she told the publication at the time.

Will Chrishell Stause’s New Romance Be Featured in Selling Sunset?

Since production is in its early days and filming hasn’t happened yet, fans don’t know if they’ll get to see Chrishell Stause‘s new relationship with Australian musician G Flip.

Chrishell revealed her new relationship during the season 5 reunion, surprising most of her coworkers, like Maya Vander and ex-boyfriend Jason. “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them,” she explained. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

The pair are still going strong, so hopefully, viewers will be able to see the developing romance unfold on screen!