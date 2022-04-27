A relationship kind of gal! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause’s dating history isn’t too lengthy, but her romances were pretty serious.

The Days of Our Lives alum sparked dating rumors with Selling Sunset costar and boss Jason Oppenheim during a European vacation in July 2021 with other cast members like Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Tina Louise and Romain Bonnet. Chrishell posted a rather shocking picture of her and Jason on a boat where he was kissing her neck.

Unfortunately, the pair called it quits five months later due to their differing views on their future. The Dancing With the Stars alum had mentioned many times how she wants to be a mother, however, kids just aren’t really The Oppenheim Group president’s vibe.

“Chrishell really wants to have children, but Jason isn’t on the same page so they mutually agreed to end their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021 after the breakup. “They’re still best friends.”

When Chrishell stepped into the scene during season one of Selling Sunset, she was happily married to ex-husband Justin Hartley. She tied the knot with the This Is Us star in October 2017, but he quickly filed for divorce in November 2019.

The end of her marriage unfolded during season 3 of the hit Netflix show when the real estate agent was rather shocked by the news. During a scene, Chrishell revealed that the NBC star texted her that he filed for a divorce and less than an hour later, the public knew, too.

“I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke. That was kind of the end of the communication,” she said. “What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? Like now I have to find a place to live, now I have to scramble and figure this out.”

However, she seriously got the last laugh when she bought a home with the wedding ring that she no longer had any purpose to hold on to. “When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka,” the reality personality said when discussing the purchase on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April 2022. “I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation.”

