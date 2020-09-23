While most people are familiar with Chrishell Stause because of her three-season stint on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the Kentucky native is so much more than a reality TV star — and her staggering net worth proves it! Chrishell is worth an estimated $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes money, keep reading.

Chrishell is on Dancing With the Stars:

As of September 2020, Chrishell and her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, are going strong on season 28 of the hit ABC series. “I couldn’t have imagined how immersive and all-encompassing this show was before. When you aren’t dancing, you are thinking about dancing,” Chrishell penned for Good Morning America’s website after the Dancing With the Stars premiere on September 14.

“I woke up at 4 a.m. on the morning of the show because I was dreaming that I forgot my steps,” she continued. “I then watched a video of a taped rehearsal several times until I convinced myself I still knew them and to just go back to sleep.”

Chrishell is an actress:

Prior to making her way over to reality TV, Chrishell played Bethany Bryant on The Young and the Restless, Zoey Miller/Cynthia Castle on Youthful Daze, Amanda Dillon on All My Children and Jordan Ridgeway/Tammy Sue Days of Our Lives.

During Chrishell’s time on All My Children, she met her now-estranged husband, Justin Hartley. Sadly, in November 2019, the pair called it quits after two years of marriage.

Chrishell is on Selling Sunset:

As it stands, Netflix has yet to greenlight season 4 of Selling Sunset. However, based on the show’s popularity, it’s likely we’ll be seeing more of Chrishell and The Oppenheim Group on the streaming platform.

Chrishell is an actual real estate agent:

That’s right! Selling Sunset isn’t a joke … no matter what Chrissy Teigen might think! In fact, after the Cravings author accused the cast members of being fake realtors, Chrishell set the record straight. “Staging starts tomorrow, hits the market Monday. I’m really a real realtor — LOL!” she captioned an August 2020 Instagram Story.

In conclusion: Chrishell really can do it all!

