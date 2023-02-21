As you watch the cast drama, fabulous fashions and extended vacation time on Selling Sunset, you may wonder: Does the Netflix cast actually work as real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group?

Is the Cast of ‘Selling Sunset’ Actual Real Estate Agents?

Are cast members like Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young actually out hustling to sell houses?

First and foremost, The Oppenheim Group is a real brokerage with locations on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, Newport Beach in Orange County, San Diego and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. All of the women in the cast are listed on the website as agents. However, there are also additional agents and staff members who do not appear in the highly publicized series.

Christine also previously confirmed she took the California Real Estate Exam after studying for “like three months” during season 1. The Texas native has since quit the Oppenheim Group and started her own real estate business with her husband, Christian Richard.

As the show became more popular, the cast got more opportunities for outside gigs, like promoting products on their social media accounts or making paid appearances at events. Mary has promoted Alfa Vitamins for her followers while Chrishell also works as an actor. Basically, there’s no shame in a side hustle — and it helps promote the Netflix show.

Is ‘Selling Sunset’ Real, Fake or Scripted?

Many people have questioned the legitimacy of the realtors on the Netflix series. Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star and realtor Josh Flagg called the cast “actors” while doing a reaction video via YouTube on February 20.

“I was expecting to see a show about real estate, but apparently, none of these people have licenses,” he said while watching some of Selling Sunset‘s most dramatic moments. “If you’d like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last night’s episode of MDLLA on @peacock … If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset.”

Prior to that, Chrissy Teigen raised the same question via Twitter in August 2020. “I will say, I look at L.A. real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people LOL. Either [has] our agents, who I have obsessively asked,” the cookbook author wrote after binging the first three seasons.

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

She wasn’t kidding when she says she house hunts frequently because she’s had first-hand encounters with some of the cast of Million Dollar Listing.

“I see them all the time in L.A.! And bought from John [Gomes] and Frederick [Eklund] in New York,” Chrissy responded when a fan asked about the Bravo show.

Is the Oppenheim Group a Real Brokerage?

The Oppenheim Group is in fact a very real brokerage selling real estate in multiple cities. Selling Sunset is an amazing mix of multi-million dollar homes and cast drama. However, Jason admitted he was a bit “misled” about what the premise of the show would be.

“Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn’t have signed up for it,” the lawyer-turned-broker told Hello! in August 2020. “I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realize the show I envisaged wouldn’t be that popular! I’ve come to accept the idea that I’m on more of a reality show than a real-estate show.”

