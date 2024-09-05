Chrishell Stause: Married

Chrishell, who was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, went Instagram official with Jason Oppenheim on July 28, 2021, sharing photos of her time with him and other members of the Selling Sunset cast during their trip to Capri on social media.

However, the pair broke up less than five months later. At the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion in April 2022, the real estate agent debuted a new relationship with Australian musician, G Flip.

The couple took their relationship up a notch a year later when they revealed they had officially tied the knot.

When sharing a behind-the-scenes video of G’s “Be Your Man” single in May 2023, the real estate agent revealed a Las Vegas wedding photo of the pair.

“We got vows tattooed. We did, like, the whole thing,” Chrishell shared during her Sirius XM interview, keeping the details of the tattoos private for now.

“I think we should keep it to ourselves,” G Flip added when discussing their vows. “We’ve shared nearly everything about this. We’ve shared so much.” However, the drummer did reveal that they and Chrishell had always agreed on Sin City as their wedding destination.