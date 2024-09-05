Christine Quinn: Soon-to-be Divorced
Christine married Christian Richard in December 2019. Their romance was short-lived as Life & Style confirmed the businessman filed for divorce from Christine in April 2024, just weeks after he was arrested twice on suspicion of domestic violence.
Following his arrest, Christian filed for a temporary restraining order from Christine on March 26, 2024, according to TMZ. In the filing, he denied his estranged wife’s claims.
“Ms. Quinn filed a false police report with fabricated allegations of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings,” his lawyer wrote in the filing, according to Just Jared. “Mr. Dumontet has never threatened violence and never engaged in any acts that could be construed as violence towards Ms. Quinn.”
Christine requested sole custody of their son on April 16, 2024, and claimed her estranged husband “perpetrated acts of child abuse and endangerment against our son, which have resulted in physical injuries,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.
On May 7, 2024, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office filed official charges against Christian that included assault, violation of a protective order and child abuse/endangerment.
“We are extremely satisfied with the decision of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office to file three separate charges against Mr. Dumontet,” Christine’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told E! News at the time. “We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims and trust that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.”
Christian’s arraignment date was set for June 4, 2024, but was later pushed back to July 26, 2024. It is now scheduled for September 11, 2024.