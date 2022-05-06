Finding love! Chrishell Stause has officially moved on with Australian singer G Flip following her split with Selling Sunset costar Jason Oppenheim. The Netflix star revealed her new romance during the show’s fifth season reunion.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them,” she gushed during the reunion special, which hit the streaming service on Friday, May 6. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Their budding romance started after Chrishell was “just going to be in their video,” which is about “this chaotic love story.” The reality star added, “I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.’”

Keep reading to learn more about G Flip.

They’re From Australia

G Flip — whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo — was born on September 22, 1994, and is from Melbourne.

Paul A Hebert/LiveMusicToday/Shutterstock

Explaining Their Alter Ego

“There’s no difference between G Flip and Georgia Flipo. They are literally the same person,” they explained during a May 2020 interview with NME. “I’m very unfiltered and just ‘this is who I am’. I wear these clothes. I’m blind. I like wearing a hat because my hair is so long and thick, it gets in the way of what I’m doing. If I’m playing drums, I don’t really want to wear a headband on stage, so I wear a hat that keeps my hair out of my face. I’ve always dressed the same since I was a kid.”

They’re Non-Binary

“I was on a kids TV show and when they asked me how it felt to be non-binary this was my answer,” the “GAY 4 ME” singer captioned an April 2022 Instagram post. “For every non-binary person it is different, personally I feel like a gender smoothie tho.”

The caption explained a tweet that G Flip had shared that read, “If strawberries were girls and blueberries were boys and you put them in a blender, you’d get a gender smoothie. I am a gender smoothie.”

They Had Big Dreams Before Fame

“I remember closing my eyes — this is before anyone knew who I was, so lame — but I’d pretend I’d have an audience,” they shared during the NME interview. During the same interview, G Flip referred to themself as someone “with this rough-around-the-edges, unpolished kind of vibe my whole life.”

Sparking Romance Rumors

Before Chrishell confirmed their relationship, eagle-eyed fans speculated on social media that they were more than friends. The Selling Sunset star had also left flirty comments on G Flip’s Instagram posts. Cheers to the happy couple!