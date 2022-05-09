Another chance at love! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Australian musician G Flip — whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo — are going strong, and their relationship timeline is quite the whirlwind.

Following her split from fellow Netflix star Jason Oppenheim in December 2021, the former soap opera star sparked romance rumors with G Flip after leaving flirty comments on social media. However, Chrishell didn’t confirm that they were dating until the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion premiered in May 2022.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them,” the Dancing With the Stars alum shared. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Things between them started heating up after Chrishell was “just going to be in their video,” referring to the visual for G Flip’s song “Get Me Outta Here.”

“I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that,'” she added. “It was so much fun. We had such a blast. Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing, the song is amazing.”

Ahead of the music video premiere, Chrishell seemingly hinted at her and G Flip’s budding romance with an Instagram photo from March 2022.

“Round up from most pics that went in stories,” she captioned a series of photos at the time. “Hope you guys have an amazing weekend! Grateful for every person in these pics!”

Once news of their relationship went public during the Selling Sunset reunion, Chrishell and her new partner were spotted packing on some major PDA while out at The Abbey in West Hollywood, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time.

When it comes to her sexuality, Chrishell explained during the reunion that “nothing’s really changed” for her.

“I’m still very attracted to very masculine energy and a good human,” the reality show star shared. “I hear people talk about these things and they’re like, ‘I knew from a young age.’ That’s not me. I’m just, I’m very open to good energy. I don’t know what my future holds. But it is a complicated issue to talk about. Even now I’m nervous.”

Chrishell concluded, “I know being in this position, we get judged constantly. But at the end of the day, I’m so happy, so if that angers someone, that’s not really my problem.”

