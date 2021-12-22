She slays! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause looks amazing in bikinis and swimsuits, and her sexiest photos prove she knows how to rock beachwear.

Although the Netflix star acknowledged her life is a “hectic whirlwind,” she gushed that she’s the “healthiest I’ve ever been” to Women’s Health in 2020.

The All My Children alum is loving her strong physique so much that she even planned a bikini photo shoot to capture her toned legs and abs after competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars in 2020.

Chrishell noted she didn’t even keep snacks on hand during the five-to-six-hour rehearsals for the dance competition show, simply because she didn’t have time to stop and eat.

“You’re busy being active, so you’re not thinking about it,” she recalled. “Everyone gets in such phenomenal shape doing the show.”

The Kentucky native is a regular at the gym — she has previously documented her tough ab workouts — but she’s also very thoughtful when it comes to her diet.

“I was a vegetarian for so many years, but I don’t put a label on it now,” Chrishell explained. “I try not to eat meat, but I’m not saying that I’m vegetarian or vegan. I love animals, so I try and eat with a conscience.”

When the Days of Our Lives alum’s schedule gets “busy,” she usually grabs a protein bar or banana and peanut butter for breakfast, but if time permits, she reaches for some serious protein.

“What I love for breakfast is eggs,” the realtor said. “My favorite thing is scrambled egg whites with cheddar cheese and pepper.”

Lunch is equally healthy, and Chrishell’s go-to plate usually consists of fish and vegetables. Finally, dinner can go one of two routes — quick and easy or super relaxing.

“When life is crazy, I normally have some kind of frozen lasagna,” the Los Angeles resident said. “If I’m not in a rush and I can go and eat like a normal human, I go out to dinner. Again, I love fish. I also love sushi and pizza.”

That being said, Chrishell doesn’t deprive herself of something sweet in the evening.

“I have such a sweet tooth. I love dessert,” she dished. “If I’m out to dinner, I pretty much always get dessert. There are two things I will always order: strawberry shortcake and pineapple upside down cake. I know, super random, but every once in a while you strike gold and someone will have it on their menu.”

