Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Goes IG Official With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Keo Motsepe

Love is in the air! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause confirmed her romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe during the early hours of Thursday, December 3, one year after her split from Justin Hartley.

The Netflix star, 39, documented her day with the South African athlete, 31. The pair had a sweaty workout at the gym before spending a cozy night at home.

The adorable couple seemingly first met during season 29 of DWTS, where Chrishell was a contestant and Keo made his debut as a pro. Their costars rallied to support their new relationship after the reality stud shared a loved-up selfie on his Instagram.

Season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe commented a heart-eye emoji. “Love you guys!!” Gleb Savchenko, Chrishell’s partner on the competition show, gushed. “This is so cute,” Catfish creator Nev Schulman added. Dancers Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach also all reacted to Chrishell and Keo’s news with sweet emojis.

Chrishell’s new relationship comes over one year after estranged husband Justin, 43, filed for divorce after two years of marriage in November 2019. An insider told Life & Style at the time the celebrity realtor was “completely blindsided” by the This Is Us actor’s actions.

“Did they grow apart? Yes, most couples do, but she never expected him to give up on their marriage so easily,” added the insider. The Smallville actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Justin has since moved on with his former Passions costar Sofia Pernas. Chrishell revealed she was ready to dip her toe back in the dating pool with someone new prior to her appearance on DWTS.

“It’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen,″ she told People at the time. “It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!”

“I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation,” she continued. “Hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”

