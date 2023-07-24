Chrishell Stause Young to Now: Netflix Star's Transformation

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause’s Transformation Is a True Glow Up! See Her Then, Now Photos

A true glow up! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause made waves on the Netflix reality show since 2019, but she’s actually been acting in Hollywood for over 18 years.



The Kentucky native’s big break came in 2005 when she was cast as Amanda Dillon on All My Children. She appeared in over 540 episodes until 2011. She then had a handful of small roles on shows like Misguided and Mistresses before landing another recurring part as Zoey Miller in Youthful Daze.

These days, Chrishell juggles her reality TV and acting career while focusing on her marriage with partner G Flip.