Solidarity. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause responded to her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko‘s bombshell split from wife Elena Samodanova.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” the 39-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 6. “It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

The realtor’s breakup with husband Justin Hartley was a main plot point during season 3 of the Netflix real estate reality series. The former flames started dating in October 2013 and got engaged nearly three years later in July 2016. The pair wed the following year in October 2017 — but Justin, 43, filed for divorce by November 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences.” He has since moved on with soap star Sofia Pernas, according to Us Weekly.

Chrishell went on to assure viewers she and Gleb’s relationship has been nothing more than platonic amid dating rumors about herself and the dance pro — even after their elimination on the Monday, November 2 episode. “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more,” she noted. “I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Elena, 36, announced she was splitting from her husband of 14 years via Instagram one day prior. Gleb, 37, later confirmed the split in a statement to Us Weekly.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” the choreographer said. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Elena later shared a cryptic quote to her Instagram Stories, which lead fans to theorize that there was more than meets the eye when it came to the split. “I don’t hate you. I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be,” the quote read.

The So You Think You Can Dance choreographer and the Russian dancer tied the knot in 2006. They share two daughters, 10-year-old Olivia and 3-year-old Zlata.