Moving on! This Is Us actor Justin Hartley is dating Sofia Pernas less than one year after filing for divorce from estranged wife Chrishell Stause. Who is his new girlfriend? She’s a fellow actress, and she actually goes way back with Justin.

The Passions actor, 43, first met Sofia, 31, in 2015 when she joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as Marisa Sierras. The pair were very friendly with each other on set as Justin played Adam Newman on the soap opera and the Moroccan actress portrayed Adam’s nephew’s girlfriend.

After a year on the show, Sofia wrapped up her role and Chrishell, 39, joined the cast for a 10-episode stint as Bethany Bryant shortly after. Justin and the Selling Sunset star actually began their romance in 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend. The duo married in October 2017 after four years of dating.

On November 22, 2019, Justin filed for divorce from his wife of two years. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their uncoupling, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. The Smallville star noted their date of separation was July 8, 2019, but Chrishell said November 22, 2019, was the proper date when she responded to his divorce petition two weeks later.

Their split came as a major shock to the Days of Our Lives actress. “Chrishell felt completely blindsided,” an insider told Life & Style in December 2019, one month after their divorce filing. “Did they grow apart? Yes, most couples do, but she never expected him to give up on their marriage so easily.”

The Illinois native skyrocketed to fame over the past few years for his role as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us. “It’s no secret that Chrishell thinks the fame has gone to Justin’s head,” the source continued. “She doesn’t resent him for finding success on This Is Us — she’s been Justin’s biggest fan from the beginning, but she can’t believe that after all they’ve been through, he would give up on their relationship the way he did.”

During the duration of his relationship with Chrishell, the couple remained friendly with Sofia. It was not uncommon for the three to comment on each other’s social media posts. However, the Netflix star no longer follows her ex-husband or the actress on Instagram and last liked a post of Sofia’s in February 2020.

Us Weekly broke the news that Justin and Sofia were officially dating in May 2020 after photographs surfaced of the two kissing as she dropped her beau off at a doctor’s appointment in Southern California.

Sofia has since appeared to be very friendly with Justin’s 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, and has been leaving sweet comments all over her Instagram page.

Chrishell seems to be ready to move on, as well. She told People in September she was “excited” about finding love again.

It looks like this Hollywood couple wants to leave the past behind them!