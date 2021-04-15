Future plans! Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald will “freeze embryos” with husband Romain Bonnet in anticipation for baby No. 1, the Netflix star exclusively tells Life & Style.

“We’re going to freeze the embryos … so that we can [have them] when the time’s right,” the realtor, 39, explains about her and the 27-year-old model’s baby plans, while promoting her new “health kick” using Lululemon’s Mirror Gym. “That is something we’re planning to do in the very near future. I have to because of my age.”

“When I got tested before, my fertility is high, but that was a year and a half ago. So, it does go down every year when you turn 40, so it’s something we are definitely going to prioritize, just in case,” she adds.

That being said, Mary notes having a baby isn’t “something we’re ready for right now.”

“We’re experiencing this amazing ride that we’re on with the show and with each other and wanted to do a bit more traveling and experiencing stuff first before we start a family,” says the realtor.

The couple not only just bought a new home, but they should be filming season 4 of Selling Sunset any day now, according to Mary. The Netflix star teases her and Romain’s embryo freezing journey may even be documented during the new season.

Mary also has a 22-year-old son named Austin, whom she gave birth to when she was 16 and raised as a single mother. The difficulties of bringing up a kid on her own have definitely made her more cautious when it comes to baby No. 2.

“It wasn’t exactly the most ideal situation. So, I just want to make sure if I do it again, it’s the right time and a proper support system in place,” she divulges, while adding she doesn’t want to “give up [her] career.”

Mary says she wants to make sure their marriage is “ready” for the responsibility of having a child. “It definitely changes your relationship when you bring children into the picture,” she acknowledges.

“I don’t actually, personally, feel that I need — or really want — to have, another child [to] be content and happy, but I do want to make Romain happy,” Mary says about expanding their brood. “I would never want to take that experience away from him because it’s something that would just be way too unfair to not let him experience that.”

Looking ahead, Mary gushes Romain will “be an amazing father” and “very involved.”

Time will tell what the future holds for the Selling Sunset couple!