Fans have seen the ups and downs of Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet‘s relationship on Selling Sunset, but they are still going strong! The adorable duo gave Life & Style an exclusive update on their marriage nearly four years after they walked down the aisle, their baby plans and more.

Did Mary and Romain Break Up?

Mary exclusively tells Life & Style in February that she and Romain’s busy schedules actually make it difficult to spend time together. “The show keeps getting bigger. We get more clients from it. All the different things, collaborations, travel, stuff like that,” she explains. “We didn’t see much of each other before, so we probably see even less of each other. So Maybe why it works.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

That being said, the Netflix couple tries to plan small getaways every month to keep their bond strong. “I think we’ve gotten better at communicating,” says Mary, adding that she and Romain “get along great” together. “Before, I think we would let things kind of affect us — if there was like a little argument about nothing — because we’re both overworked and stressed out. But now, I think we’ve just realized we’re just exhausted.”

Things previously got a little shaky toward the end of season 3 of Selling Sunset, when Mary learned Romain lied about having girls in his Vegas suite during his bachelor party. While Romain maintained that it was the Oppenheim brothers, not him, that invited the ladies to their room, Mary insisted it’s the fact that he lied about it that bothered her since she’s dealt with lying and cheating in prior relationships.

However, the duo previously squashed split rumors while speaking with Life & Style in September 2020, calling marriage “so fun” and “busy.” The only complaint Mary had at the time was she “wished we got to spend more time together.”

Courtesy of Mary Fitzgerald/Instagram

Are Romain and Mary Planning to Have Kids?

Mary froze her eggs in 2020 and gave an update on their journey while chatting with Life & Style in February 2022. “I’m getting ready to turn 42 in the summer and this is something I have to prioritize,” she explains, adding that they will “start the process to freeze our embryos” in the near future. The couple doesn’t plan on procreating for “probably two years.”

“We have so many great things going on. We have so much we want to take advantage of. We’re both, workaholics, and we want to see how far we can go and push ourselves … before we slow down,” Mary says. “Neither of us wants to slow down just yet, and we love traveling. We love just like going to dinner and stuff and I’m like, ‘I’ve had a kid. I know what it’s like.'”

How does Romain get along with Mary ‘s son Austin?

Mary is a mom to son Austin Babbitt, who was born in 1999. The realtor was just 16 when she gave birth to her only child, and luckily, Romain also gets along with him.

“I love Austin! I really haven’t seen him since the pandemic started, but Mary and I are hoping to go visit him in Scottsdale once we’re able to,” the French model previously told Life & Style in 2020.

Courtesy of Mary Fitzgerald/Instagram

How Has Filming Selling Sunset Affected Mary and Romain’s Relationship?

“Reality TV puts a magnifying glass on every little thing we do or say,” the couple previously said. “But, overall, it’s made our relationship stronger. We’ve learned how to support one another and verbalize our feelings because of it!”

Since finding reality TV fame, the pair have began flipping houses together.

Does Mary Still Have the Moissanite Ring?

Mary’s engagement ring was a major point of contention through seasons 1 and 2 of Selling Sunset after costar Davina mocked the moissanite gem Romain originally gifted Mary with. However, she now has a new ring. “Romain bought me a real diamond a couple of months after filming ended,” Mary revealed. “It was about 6-8 months after filming he bought me a real diamond.”