Finding love again! Tarek El Moussa thought he would never remarry after his divorce from Christina Haack (formerly Anstead and El Moussa), but then he met Heather Rae Young.

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa host and the Selling Sunset star began dating in July 2019 and got engaged one year later. However, there was a time when he doubted his romantic prospects.

“If someone had asked me that question a few months ago, I would have said no,” El Moussa revealed during a June 2019 appearance on RuPaul of whether he would marry again. “I do have hope. As more time goes on, like, the more my eyes are opening to what’s out there, and I do believe there’s more for me out there, and I do believe in love. Like, I really believe in love, so I am hopeful.”

The HGTV star and Haack finalized their divorce in January 2018 after eight years of marriage. They share daughter Taylor and son Brayden. (She tied the knot with Ant Anstead in December 2018, but the pair announced their split in September 2020. They are parents of son Hudson.)

“I wasn’t expecting it,” El Moussa said of his divorce from Haack. “It was kind of not something I anticipated in my life, but you know, I’ve learned a lot from it. I can say I’m a much better person from going through what I went through. So I wouldn’t change anything.”

El Moussa and Young fell hard for each other and did not look back. “She genuinely cares about me,” he exclusively told Life & Style in March 2020. “[She] has concerns for me and wants the best for me, so she’s very supportive, which I’ve never experienced someone that’s extremely supportive the way that Heather is supportive of me.”

He added: “She understands what I go through on a daily basis, she helps bring my stress down, she talks through things with me and she’s just my best friend!”

Young fit in with El Moussa’s family right away, too. She opened up in November 2020 about coparenting alongside Haack.

“It’s going great. Everything is going great. Everything is for the kids,” the realtor exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “We have really good communication. The kids are in school so it’s just coordinating pick-ups and drop-offs so it’s been really good spending a lot more quality time with the kids.”

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit El Moussa and Young’s relationship timeline!