They’ve got it covered. Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young exclusively reveals to Life & Style that coparenting with fiancé Tarek El Moussa‘s ex-wife, Christina Anstead, has been a walk in the park.

“It’s going great. Everything is going great. Everything is for the kids,” the 33-year-old raves while promoting her TRU Plant Protein, which is available to ship worldwide. “We have really good communication. The kids are in school so it’s just coordinating pick-ups and drop-offs so it’s been really good spending a lot more quality time with the kids.”

Courtesy Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Though the realtor and the Flip or Flop star, 39, stay on good terms with Christina, 37, for the sake of 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden, Heather notes they haven’t opened their arms to Tarek’s ex amid her recent split from husband of nearly two years Ant Anstead.

“You know, we support her when it comes to coparenting and communicating but that’s about it,” she says. “We don’t mix our lives with hers. We’re supportive for the kids and that’s really it.”

Though it is unclear exactly how Christina will celebrate with the kids — including 14-month-old son Hudson, whom she shares with Ant, 41 — Heather reveals she and Tarek have some exciting Christmas plans with them. “We have the kids on Christmas Day,” she gushes. “We’ll probably do something with Tarek’s family and hopefully my parents will be able to be there too, and hopefully my family can join us then.”

Heather and Tarek started dating in July 2019 and got engaged a year later in July 2020. The house flipper’s kids connected with the real estate agent almost immediately — and Heather told Life & Style in September 2019 she and Taylor “bonded very quickly” when they first met. “I think she was really excited to meet me and she loves her dad so much,” the starlet explained at the time.

The pre-teen is very close with her famous dad. “Taylor is like Tarek’s twin,” Heather divulges. “They’re best friends and have the same personality. Brayden is becoming more like Tarek, as well. They’re both so intelligent and have amazing personalities. Brayden’s a little bit more shy still but he’s starting to get better about that. They’re both playing soccer right now. They’re playing sports right now.”