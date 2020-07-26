Congrats to the happy couple! Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and girlfriend Heather Rae Young are engaged after one year of dating. The HGTV regular, 38, and the Selling Sunset starlet, 32, both revealed the engagement on Instagram on July 26.

“She said yes!” Tarek captioned a photo of himself putting an engagement ring onto Heather’s finger. He even included the hashtag “#FlippingHerLastName.” The blonde beauty shared the same image with a different caption. “The future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!” she wrote.

According to Tarek’s Instagram, the sweet pair started dating around this time last year —but they didn’t go public with their romance until August 2019. “It’s official!!!! After more than three years on my own, I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her … so I asked her out!! She said yes.”

It seems marriage was always in the cards for this sweet couple — Tarek told Us Weekly he’d “definitely been thinking about a proposal” in November 2019. “But we’re just kinda rolling with things right now,” the reality star explained at the time. “We’re living life and we’re going to Europe together in a few weeks.”

Prior to his relationship with Heather, Tarek was married to his Flip or Flop costar, Christina Anstead. They met while working in the real estate industry together and got married in May 2009. By December 2016, the pair split after seven years together and their divorce was finalized in January 2018. She went on to marry Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead in December 2018.

The former flames share two children, 9-year-old daughter Taylor and 4-year-old son Brayden — and now, they’re all about focusing on being coparents. “Really, there’s only one tip that people need to remember: The kids are first,” Tarek told Life & Style exclusively. “Like, that’s it, you know? If you remember to always put the kids first the rest falls into place.”

Plus, the sweet kiddos really like their soon-to-be stepmom. “As a single dad I was so concerned about bringing someone around and you know — the relationship between Heather and the kids — I couldn’t ask for a better one,” Tarek gushed to Life & Style in February. “They adore her, she adores them. They laugh, they play, they get along great! It’s just really comforting.”