On to the next! Newlyweds Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather El Moussa (née Young) are taking fans inside their family life when their new HGTV series, The Flipping El Moussas, hits the small screen. Scroll down to learn everything we know about the couple’s upcoming HGTV show.

Heather Rae Young/Instagram

What Is Tarek and Heather El Moussa’s New Show ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ About?

HGTV announced on Wednesday, June 22, they have greenlit an 8-episode docuseries that will follow the Flip or Flop alum and his wife as they tackle “a house move, a major renovation and their emotional efforts to expand their family.” As the Selling Sunset star is “enthusiastic to get more involved” in Tarek’s empire, she will also be dipping her toe into the house flipping world alongside her new husband.

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” Tarek and Heather said in a statement . “As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”

How Is ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ Different Than ‘Flip or Flop’?

Whereas his previous HGTV series – which he starred alongside ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack) and ran for 10 seasons before ending in March 2022 – focused solely on flipping homes and maximizing profit, “this new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives.”

“Tarek and Heather Rae’s story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms,” said Jane Latman, President of home & food content at Warner Bros. The Flipping El Moussas “will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair,” she added.

When Does ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ Premiere?

The newlyweds – who tied the knot in October 2021 – are set to hit the small screen in 2023.

Where Else Can We See The El Moussas?

While fans await the upcoming series, they can catch up with the couple on Tarek’s solo HGTV series, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, in which Heather has made appearances or follow along with her coworker drama on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.