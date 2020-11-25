Doing it her way! Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young tells Life & Style exclusively that fiancé Tarek El Moussa‘s children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, will have special roles at their upcoming wedding.

“I’m not going to have bridesmaids,” the 33-year-old explains while promoting her collaboration with TRU on a chocolate peanut butter protein powder. “I’ve asked Taylor to be my head flower girl and my bridesmaid so she’s going to be standing up there with me and Brayden will be standing up there with Tarek. He’ll be the ring bearer. I did ask my sister to be Maid of Honor but we’re not really having a traditional wedding. Tarek’s best friend Ronnie is going to be Best Man.”

As for wedding planning, the blonde beauty says everything is “on track,” including “picking a location and a date,” which will be “sometime next year” once social distancing restrictions have been eased.

“We were going to do it sooner at the beginning of the year but then we decided to push it back because we didn’t want to feel rushed. We really want to enjoy a non-COVID wedding,” she notes. “We’re working on the guest list right now. We’re keeping it relatively small, about 120-130 people. We’ve been procrastinating a bit because we know we’ll have to chop people off our list so we’re putting it off.”

So where, exactly, do the California native and the Flip or Flop star, 39, plan on hosting their dream wedding? “We’ve decided to not do it in America but I’d rather not say exactly where we’re having it yet,” the Netflix star dishes.

Heather’s hubby-to-be has also been a huge asset when it comes to organizing their future nuptials. “Oh yes, he’s totally hands-on with everything. He loves it. He gives me advice on everything,” she gushes. “I don’t choose anything without him. We do everything together. We had some cake tasting the other day. I’ve been able to film with him more often and did a cameo for Tarek’s Flip Side and we were able to do Rock the Block together on HGTV.”

After the wedding, the happy couple plans on embarking on a romantic Italian honeymoon. “He loves Italy, I love Italy,” she adds. “We’ll probably mix that into a really long honeymoon.”

