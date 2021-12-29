Thinking of her future! Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young documented her fertility and egg freezing journey two months after getting married to husband Tarek El Moussa.

“In the past, I had low fertility and low egg count,” the Netflix star, 34, explained via TikTok on Tuesday, December 28, adding in the caption that she hopes documenting her experience can “help” others.

Heather Rae El Moussa/TikTok

The California native previously froze some of her eggs, noting she currently has “six healthy eggs … on ice right now.” However, she began the first stages of undergoing the process again, which included getting an ultrasound to look at her follicles. She would then need to get blood work to “check her progesterone” levels.

“I have six on one side, and then, on the other side, I have a cyst. Which is fine, they just monitor it, but she could not find any follicles on that side,” Heather said. “If we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January.”

The California native opened up to Life & Style in September about why she previously froze her eggs before meeting the Flipping 101 star, 40.

“I actually have low fertility. So, I did that because there’s a chance that I might not be able to have babies [normally]. I did that just for my future,” she said at the time. “I don’t have to feel like I regretted not having kids. I just wanted to have the option. I’m probably going to do one more round just to be safe because I don’t have a lot of eggs, so I’m going to preserve what I have.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Heather is a stepmom to Tarek’s two children, Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. Funny enough, she told Life & Style that settling down with the Flip or Flop star changed her opinion on starting a family.

“You know, before I met Tarek and the kids, I actually never thought I would have children,” Heather admitted. “My heart has been so opened up to possibly having a baby.”

The former Playboy model gushed that she “loves” Tarek’s kids and considers herself an “amazing bonus mommy.”

“When you find your soulmate, I think your mind changes and how you think your future is going to end up changes,” she continued. “Like, I never thought I would be a stepparent. I never thought I would marry a man that had kids and an ex (wife). I never thought I would be in this position. So, from the moment I met him, I one hundred percent committed. I never thought twice about it and our life is crazy and I’m like, ‘Well, what’s one more?’”