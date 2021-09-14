Exclusive Heather Rae Young Reveals the Most Romantic Things Tarek El Moussa Has Done for Her

Heather Rae Young can’t wait to marry fiancé Tarek El Moussa. Not only does he shower her with love, but he also gives the 33-year-old plenty of heartfelt gestures, she tells Life and Style exclusively, including how he took care of all her bridal shower needs.

“He’s so romantic. He’s so much better than me. I’m romantic in my own way. But the most romantic thing he did recently was my bridal shower. He didn’t plan the decor or anything. But he threw the shower for me, he paid for the shower for me, and he got me a diamond bracelet that completely shocked me. I wasn’t expecting it,” she gushes.

Tarek, 40, makes sure to let Heather know he’s thinking about her daily. “He sent flowers to my dress fitting the other day,” she reveals.

When it comes to vacations, the Flip or Flop star always has his radar on making incredible memories with Heather. “He shut down Jurassic Park in Hawaii for me, and we flew in in a helicopter and had a private dinner with a chef for us,” she shares.

“I am just the luckiest girl in the world. I have this man who is so loving and romantic, and he honestly has the biggest heart,” she explains. “It’s so funny cause he’s like a man, he really is, and then, he has this kind, gentle heart towards me and the kids and our animals and our family.”

But when it comes to the most romantic thing Tarek has done for the Selling Sunset star, it was how he asked her to marry him. “The proposal was so perfect, he can’t top himself,” Heather admits about his Fourth of July 2020 proposal on Catalina Island, which was the one-year anniversary of when they first met

The HGTV star set up rose petals and candles on the beach, where he got down on one knee while in a tuxedo to ask Heather to marry him. He presented her with an 8-carat, emerald cut diamond ring, to which she happily said “yes.”

In addition to a wedding, Heather is also planning her next tattoo in honor of her husband-to-be. She already got the words “Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa” inked on her backside in script for Valentine’s Day. “I was thinking about getting our wedding date tattooed on me, and him as well,” she tells Life and Style exclusively.

“Its funny ’cause when we were first dating, we were in that ‘nothing matters’ stage where ‘Let’s go get tattoos!’ We never did it, but I got one obviously to represent our last name, well, my future last name, and then, he talked about getting something to symbolize me, so we shall see. I told him we should both get our wedding dates,” she shares.