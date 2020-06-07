Never a dull moment with the Vanderpump Rules cast. Stassi Schroeder is losing partnerships and endorsements after former costar Faith Stowers came forward about what it was like working on the “all-white” Bravo TV show. We put together a primer on the drama so you can get up-to-date on what went down.

Who Is Faith Stowers?

If you remember Jax Taylor cheating on now-wife Brittany Cartwright, you remember Faith. The 31-year-old was a regular guest on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff during season 4. In the season 5 premiere episode, the cast discovered the 40-year-old had an affair with Faith, putting his relationship with Brittany, 31, in jeopardy.

What Did Stassi Do or Say to Faith?

During an Instagram Live broadcast with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice on June 3, the Challenge alum revealed Stassi, 31, and former BFF Kristen Doute called the cops on her after she stopped appearing on the show. She also divulged Stassi admitted to doing it during a now-deleted episode of the “Bitch Bible” podcast in 2018.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” the Challenge star explained. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me.”

During her podcast appearance, Stassi said she and her costar felt Faith’s hair and tattoos were similar to the woman shown in the article. Kristen, 37, even tweeted the article and insinuated it was Faith. “Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?” the James Mae founder wrote at the time. “I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

What Endorsements Has Stassi Lost?

Shaving brand Billie told Us Weekly they are “ending all partnerships with anyone who isn’t supporting the fight against racism, including Stassi,” on June 6.

Vitamin brand Ritual told Page Six they too dropped the Next Level Basic author from their roster. “We were not aware of these actions (which is unacceptable on our part),” the company said in a statement on June 5. “We have ended the partnership and will be doing more thorough diligence going forward.”