Not coming back. Vanderpump Rules star Max Boyens has been fired from the Bravo series after just one season following recently resurfaced racist tweets.

On Tuesday, June 9, the network announced Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Brett Caprioni were also dismissed. “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo said in a statement to Life & Style. Stassi and Kristen have been on the reality show on-and-off since season 1, while Brett joined the cast at the same time as Max.

In January, Boyens’ 2012 tweets had been making the rounds on social media. In screengrabs of the tweets in question, he used the n-word on multiple occasions and also wrote an offensive tweet about Asians.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” a statement from Boyens read at the time. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry.”

In one screen capture by Instagram account facereality16, Boyens wrote, “It upsets me that the [n-word] is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly, it’s my favorite word, n———a.”

Another tweet read, “Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole.”

In response to the controversy, Lisa Vanderpump, Boyens’ Pump Rules costar, released a statement via her rep in January. “Max and Brett are both appropriately ashamed of their past obnoxious teenage arrogance and casual use of unacceptable terms,” the statement read, noting the two have “now matured” and “have shown remorse” for their “reckless defamatory statements.”

It is unclear if Vanderpump, 59, had a say in any of the firings. A rep for the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not return a request for comment at the time of publication.