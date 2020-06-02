If there’s anyone on reality television who has truly been through the wringer, it’s Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute. The 37-year-old’s new book, He’s Making You Crazy, details her plights in life and love — and how she became known for being so, well, “crazy.” Needless to say, there are quite a few bombshell moments in this book, so we decided to round them all up for your viewing pleasure. After all, someone has to serve the tea.

But before the James Mae founder was immortalizing her exploits in print, she was living them on the small screen. The Bravo TV babe was an original cast member when the now-beloved show first debuted as a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff series in 2013.

The up-and-coming actress worked at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant SUR with her closest girlfriends and boyfriend Tom Sandoval … and now, her relationships with everyone are very different. Tom, 36, has since moved on with girlfriend Ariana Madix — with whom he famously cheated. Kristen is actually quite close with the couple now, so no one can say she’s not an amicable ex.

When it comes to her friend group — the self-proclaimed “Witches of WeHo” — things didn’t end as positively. Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz officially ended their friendship with Kristen on the season 8 finale after spending the year trying to rekindle their once-strong bond as a trio.

“It’s not just one thing that brought us to this place. It was just a series of years of things,” the “Next Level Basic” author, 31, revealed exclusively to Life & Style at BravoCon in November 2019, months before the season began airing. “You’ve seen us ebb and flow with Kristen a lot and we know sometimes how Kristen can be difficult,” Katie, 33, noted. “It just reached the wall, it reached the ceiling.”

The Detroit native most likely won’t be attending Stassi’s upcoming wedding to Beau Clark, either. “It’s important to them that they only have people there that are immediate in their lives, who they see a future in their lives with and that they’re close with. It’s important, I think, to keep the wedding intimate,” Katie explained. Well, you can’t exactly say her life has been boring, y’all.

Scroll through the gallery to read the most shocking revelations from Kristen’s new book, He’s Making You Crazy.