She’s over it — for good. Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute let fans know she’s better off now, even while reliving the drama with ex-friend Stassi Schroeder as it unfolds on the Bravo TV series week after week.

“Watching the past is hard when the present is sooo good,” the 37-year-old captioned a cute selfie on May 14. She even included the “#PumpRules” hashtag to make sure followers knew she was referencing the series of events on the show that made her a household name — and also to highlight her whirlwind relationship with new boyfriend Alex Menache.

As we approach the season 8 finale airing on May 19, we can safely say the brunette beauty and her former friend, 32, are kissing their longtime bond goodbye. Katie Maloney-Schwartz also seems to be in agreement that the “Witches of WeHo” should disband — in fact, Stassi declared the group over for good in the finale sneak peek.

The girls’ feud came to light in August 2019 when an insider told Life & Style exclusively Kristen and Stassi kept their distance from one another at a party for their wine brand. We saw on the show that event was the deciding factor in Beau Clark‘s decision to uninvite Kristen to his engagement celebration with Stassi.

Stassi confirmed the dispute on her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast in October 2019. “If taking a break from someone is a bitch move and makes me nasty, then I don’t give a f—k,” she said at the time. “It doesn’t mean I don’t care about her. I absolutely do. Sometimes you just can’t be in the same room with someone without wanting to kill them.”

Aside from the difficult transitions within the friendships of her life, Kristen has seemingly had a lot of luck in love — hence her declaration of how “good” the “present” is being to her.

“We’re having a really great time and he’s kind of back and forth between his house and mine — and that’s fine because we’re not socially interacting with anyone else,” she told Scheana Marie about her new beau on her “Scheananigans” podcast on April 14, a month after confirming she was seeing someone to Andy Cohen. “He’s a really nice guy that our whole friend group knows.”

When one door closes, another opens.