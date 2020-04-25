If you’re anything like Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, you’ve been waiting to see Kristen Doute move on from her relationship with Brian Carter. We’re happy to report that she finally has — and she’s got a new man on her arm. The 37-year-old is officially dating Alex Menache, Us Weekly confirmed on April 24.

The brunette beauty referred to him as her “mystery man” during her April 14 appearance on costar and friend Scheana Marie‘s podcast “Scheananigans” — and naturally, fans and followers became curious about her new flame.

Instagram

“We’re having a really great time and he’s kind of back and forth between his house and mine — and that’s fine because we’re not socially interacting with anyone else,” she told her 34-year-old pal. “He’s a really nice guy that our whole friend group knows.”

The wine aficionado also added that she’s still figuring out how to juggle privacy and being in the public eye, especially as it relates to her love life. “I kind of got to a point of trying to find a happy medium where I can still just live my life,” Kristen continued. “I suddenly was catching myself pretending that I was home alone and doing all of these things where he was like, sitting right there, and it just started feeling not natural, and not me just living my life.”

Kristen and Carter, 46, parted ways for good in January … after many on-again, off-again moments throughout their time together on the Bravo TV hit. “He’s always going to be one of my best friends in my mind,” she told Us Weekly of her ex in January. “I love him, I care about him, we have dogs together. But we tried to make it work and it’s not working, so it needs to be done.”

The actress first revealed she was seeing a new man in mid-March. “The boy that I’m dating is not in the country at the moment, so hopefully he makes it back,” the reality starlet told boss man Andy Cohen during an Instagram Live session.

Clearly, Kristen is totally smitten with the house-flipper — let’s hope we officially get to meet him on a future episode!