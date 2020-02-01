Things (and people) change in the blink of an eye, folks. Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix reminisced about the days when they were mortal enemies on Instagram on January 31. The Bravo TV starlets have since become pretty close so the exchange was extra sweet — and proved that things can get better in the worst situations among friends.

It all started with Kristen, 36, showing off one of their exchanges on Instagram DMs. “This was definitely about me when it was posted,” Ariana, 34, messaged the brunette babe on January 30, with regards to a throwback meme she posted to her Stories from 2014. “If you’re offended by my sense of humor and jokes,” the meme read. “1. I am really sorry, 2. I will tone it down, 3. 1 [and] 2 are lies, 4. C—t.”

Instagram

“OMG yes,” Kristen admitted in their message exchange, adding a crying laughing and see-no-evil monkey emoji. The He’s Making You Crazy author posted the messages to her Instagram Stories and added, “Listen, time heals all wounds,” with a crying-laughing emoji and the hashtag “#PumpRules.”

In case you can’t remember, Kristen and Ariana were at odds back in season 2, when the former SURver was dating Tom Sandoval. She was suspicious of his friendship with the blonde beauty, which did eventually turn out to be romantic. In fact, Tom ended up breaking things off with Kristen to pursue Ariana — and they remain together to this day.

While we’re glad to see that Miss Doute and her former nemesis have found a friendship, there’s a few other Pump Rules connections Kristen might be on the verge of losing. Her relationship with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz isn’t doing too well — to the point where Kristen may not be at the Next Level Basic author’s upcoming wedding.

“I have not gotten a save the date in the mail,” she revealed during an episode of RADIO.COM’s “Kickin’ Back with Kelly” on January 22. “I’m definitely not a bridesmaid. I hear she has nine.”

Back in November, Stassi, 31, and Katie, 33, spoke with Life & Style exclusively about Kristen’s place in the nuptials … and it didn’t sound good. “It’s important to them that they only have people there that are immediate in their lives, who they see a future in their lives with and that they’re close with. It’s important, I think, to keep the wedding intimate,” Katie said at BravoCon, to which Stassi added, “Yeah. Basically, a lot of people aren’t going to be invited. That’s what she’s trying to nicely say.”

You win some, you lose some.