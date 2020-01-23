She might just be off the list, y’all. Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute revealed that she is “definitely” not going to be a bridesmaid at former BFF and costar Stassi Schroeder‘s upcoming Italian wedding — and needless to say, we’re still sad about the state of affairs between the self-proclaimed “Witches of WeHo.”

“I have not gotten a save the date in the mail,” the 36-year-old revealed on the January 22 episode of RADIO.COM’s Kickin’ Back with Kelly. “I’m definitely not a bridesmaid. I hear she has nine.” Nine, people! If Miss Nastasia really couldn’t find it in her heart to bring the James Mae founder into the fold, things must really be close to irreparable between them.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Plus, the brunette beauty explained that she’s having a hard time figuring out why the girls have yet to reconcile. “I’m really interested in why we are the way we are, because I really don’t know,” she continued. “I feel like I’m going to just ride this wave with all of our viewers and I hope that I watch a scene or that I hear a conversation …[so] I really can understand why we’re in this place, because we’re still not friends.”

“I’m not salty about it, I’m not jaded, I love them both,” Kristen mused. “I would do anything for either of them at any point in time, but, do I want people in my life that aren’t willing to stick by me through the bad?” Well said, girl. The Bravo TV starlet took to Instagram to address the feud and how it’s been playing out on camera on January 22.

“This season isn’t going to be the greatest for me,” she captioned a photo of herself on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, adding the grimacing emoji. “Because it was a rough summer. We all handle things differently and sometimes take more time to do so than others. They were my lessons to learn [and] HALLELUJAH — lessons learned. Laugh with me, laugh at me, cry with me and enjoy the ride.”

Plus, back in November, Stassi and BFF Katie Maloney-Schwartz spoke to Life & Style exclusively about Kristen’s fate at the nuptials … and they weren’t promising. “It’s important to them that they only have people there that are immediate in their lives, who they see a future in their lives with and that they’re close with. It’s important, I think, to keep the wedding intimate,” Katie exclusively explained at BravoCon. Stassi, 31, added, “Yeah. Basically, a lot of people aren’t going to be invited. That’s what she’s trying to nicely say.”

Woof. This one is a feud for the books, kids.