Taylor Swift gave fans a look inside her rehearsals for the Eras tour in her latest post for the “Fortnight” challenge. After viewing the 14-clip video montage, some Swifties think the singer may be adding a new segment to the show for The Tortured Poets Department when the tour resumes on May 9.

While a lot of the footage features scenes from the tour that fans are already familiar with, one shot shows Taylor’s background dancers wearing hats and dancing with canes, which some fans have noted as an apparent new addition. Another scene features Taylor, 34, leaning on a metal contraption that looks like it may have a TTPD logo on it.

The singer posted the footage on Thursday, April 25, with the caption, “A fortnight til Paris,” marking the two-week countdown until her tour starts up again. She created the “Fortnight” challenge in honor of the first single from TTPD, urging fans to share their own montages with 14 video clips on YouTube Shorts.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

This was Taylor’s third posting for the challenge. She previously shared a look inside her private life with videos that featured boyfriend Travis Kelce, including one shot of him kissing her on the cheek. In a second montage, she revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of The Tortured Poets Department in the studio.

Taylor dropped The Tortured Poets Department on April 19 and has mostly been keeping a low profile since its release. Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, recently revealed that the pop star and NFL player spent the weekend after the album came out in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. They’ve mostly been on the west coast amid the Eras tour hiatus.

The tour will make its way across Europe throughout the summer and Travis, 34, has already said that he plans on being overseas with his girlfriend. “Oh, you know I gotta go support,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview on April 2. “You know it.”

With the possible addition of a TTPD set, fans are already curious about what songs Taylor might choose to add to the setlist. However, even if she doesn’t designate a full segment to the new album, she’ll likely still play songs from the record during the “surprise song” section of the show. Each night, Taylor plays two random songs from her catalog toward the end of the concert, so there will be plenty of opportunities to perform new TTPD tracks.

Fans have speculated that a majority of the album is about Taylor’s relationship with Matty Healy, with some songs also about her split from Joe Alwyn. However, Travis seemingly inspired two tracks, “The Alchemy” and “So High School,” as well.