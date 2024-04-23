Taylor Swift gave fans a glimpse into her recording The Tortured Poets Department in her latest “Fortnight” challenge montage on YouTube Shorts. The pop star shared 14 behind-the-scenes clips of herself in the studio and on the set of photo shoots for the album.

In some of the studio clips, Taylor, 34, looked to be in her feelings as she laid down vocals for her 11th record. One video showed her sniffling and nearly in tears between recordings. However, other shots featured her dancing and smiling while seemingly listening back to the music in her headphones.

When Taylor released the music video for “Fortnight” on April 19, she also urged fans to partake in the “Fortnight” challenge by sharing similar YouTube Shorts montages from 14 days of their own lives. She showed her followers how it was done by giving them a look inside her personal life in another one of her own videos for the challenge.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

The video featured a clip of Taylor getting a kiss from boyfriend Travis Kelce. She also rocked a bikini while seemingly partying on a boat in another shot. Other videos showed the Grammy winner playing pickleball, baking cinnamon rolls, sewing and more.

The montage was reassurance that Taylor is now in a good place following the recording of The Tortured Poets Department, which mostly includes heartbreaking songs about her relationships with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. However, Travis, 34, also seemingly inspired two of the tracks called “The Alchemy” and “So High School,” where Taylor reflects on finding someone new.

On the latter track, she sings, “Truth, dare, spin bottles, you know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” seemingly referencing Travis’ career as a football player and hers in the arts. The song continues, “Brand new, full-throttle, touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto. It’s true, swear, scouts honor, you knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her.”

The second lyric appears to reference Travis’ shout-out to Taylor on his “New Heights” podcast in July 2023. After attending the singer’s Eras tour, he publicly admitted that he’d wished he’d gotten to meet her at the show. The pair got in touch after Travis made his confession and the rest is history.

Taylor has been on a hiatus from the tour since March 9 but will resume the next leg of shows on May 9 in Paris. Travis has said that he plans to travel to Europe to support her before he has to return to practice for the 2024 football season.