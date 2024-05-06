Kate Beckinsale slammed claims that she had plastic surgery after facing “insidious bullying” over her changing appearance.

The Serendipity actress, 50, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 5, to share two videos of herself. One was a throwback clip from a photo shoot that took place decades earlier, while the second video was from a more recent event.

“Every time I post anything – and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 – I am accused of having had [unrecognizable] surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person,” Kate wrote alongside the videos. “I don’t actually do any of those things – I’ve even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don’t and haven’t.”

Despite insisting that she hasn’t had cosmetic work done, Kate explained that online trolls regularly accuse her of lying when it comes to altering her appearance. “Life happens – obviously I have aged, everybody ages; I’m not too concerned about aging,” she continued.

The Click actress went on to note that she spent much of her 20s dealing with “severe anxiety and panic attacks” regarding concerns that she would die of a heart attack, adding that she discovered her father had died when she was just 5.

Due to her fears, Kate said that she regularly visited emergency rooms and was immobilized “by that anxiety.”

“The fact that one of the major things I am bullied about is an assumption that I can’t handle the idea of getting older is so deeply ironic when my all consuming terror was that I never thought I’d even see the end of my 20s,” she continued, pointing out the reasons she looks different in the two videos. “As you can see from these two videos, what is different is that I lived in the U.K. and was paler. I used to pluck the s–t​​ out of my eyebrows, I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore. I had a fuller face, as most of us do in our late teens and 20s. Makeup techniques were matte, not nearly so glossy.”

Kate concluded the lengthy caption by telling her fans that she knows the accusations won’t stop. “But I’m also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven’t done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I’m obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying,” she added. “Please stop now.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Shortly after she shared the vulnerable post, several fans rushed to the comments section to applaud Kate for posting the message. “Sadly some people are mean and jealous as you are so gorgeous! Bullying is horrid and these people are deeply insecure. You are a wonderful, kind and thoughtful human,” one person commented. Another added, “Ignore the trolls. You are beautiful.”

Meanwhile, the Total Recall actress acknowledged the supportive comments in a following post. “Thank you so much to all of you who sent such incredibly supportive, kind and personal messages to me,” she wrote in another Instagram post. “I am so touched and feel so horrible for everybody who has told me about their experiences of bullying.”