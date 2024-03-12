Kate Beckinsale’s Transformation From the ’90s to Today! See Photos and Plastic Surgery Speculation

Looking at Kate Beckinsale, it’s hard to believe the English actress has been in the limelight for three decades. In fact, Kate’s graceful aging has sparked quite a bit of plastic surgery speculation.

That said, the Underworld star is adamant that she’s never gone under the knife. “My family are generally on the younger-looking side,” Kate revealed to The Sunday Times in a July 2021 interview. “Even my dog is 9 and looks like a puppy.”

In addition to plastic surgery, Kate denies ever getting Botox. “I haven’t had any!” the mother of one, who shares daughter Lily Mo Sheen with ex Michael Sheen assured. “I’m not against people having it. [But] I do get pissed off. It’s sort of a given that I’ve had it, which I just literally haven’t. I’m frightened of paralyzing my face.”

Plastic surgery or not, Kate’s transformation through the years has been incredible!