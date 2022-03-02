Celebrities Over 40 Who Look Fabulous in Bikinis! See Photos of Elizabeth Hurley, Heidi Klum and More

Every body is a bikini body — and that includes women over 40! Some of your favorite longtime celebrities like Kate Hudson, Salma Hayek, Elizabeth Hurley and more are all about embracing the skin they’re in and rocking swimsuits.

Of course, it’s no secret that as people age, they’ve got to work a bit harder at maintaining their health and fitness routine. That said, many of these A-listers don’t believe in restricting themselves from enjoying the finer things in life!

Take Salma Hayek, for example. “I don’t like to diet and I’m not good at it,” the Frida actress previously revealed.

However, when Salma does want to pay extra attention to her health, she does a juice cleanse. In fact, she launched Cooler Cleanse with Juice Generation founder Eric Helms in 2008. “When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort,” the Eternals actress wrote via Cooler Cleanse’s website. “After doing a juice cleanse, I’m motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally.”

“Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus and think about what I’m putting into my body,” she added. “I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button.”

If juicing isn’t your thing, perhaps you’ll find Elizabeth Hurley’s tips and tricks more useful. The Austin Powers alum drinks two glasses of warm water every morning before getting her day started. “‘It tastes fairly disgusting, but it’s fantastic for your digestive system,” she told Daily Mail U.K.

Moreover, Elizabeth steers clear of processed foods. “I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives,” the U.K. native said during a 2017 interview with The Cut. “When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.”

Elizabeth takes things to the next level by maintaining her own garden! “All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm,” she explained. “Obviously that’s not possible for most people but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing.”

