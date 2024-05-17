Jennifer Lopez (Round 1)

Ben and Jennifer fell for each other while filming the movie Gigli, even though she was still married to backup dancer Cris Judd at the time. The two divorced and “Bennifer” became one of Hollywood’s most talked about couples.

The two got engaged in November 2002 and were set to marry in September 2003 in an elaborate Santa Barbara, California, wedding. Ben and Jen called off the nuptials with just days to go and eventually broke up in January 2004.

“When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was the scrutiny around our private life,” Ben said in J. Lo’s 2024 documentary The Greatest Story Never Told.

The Maid in Manhattan star added, “We had a big wedding plan, three days before, we just crumbled under the pressure.”