Who Is Joan Vassos? Meet the 1st Golden Bachelorette Star

ABC revealed that Golden Bachelor contestant Joan Vassos would be the first ever Golden Bachelorette on May 14, 2024. As Joan gets ready to begin her journey to find a husband, fans are curious about reality TV’s newest star.

Who Is The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vasso?

During Joan’s stint on The Golden Bachelor, viewers learned that ​she works as a school administrator in Rockland, Maryland. ABC describes Joan as “a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values.”

Joan is the mom of four kids, and a loving grandmother of two. She was previously married to her husband, John, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2021.

“Joan loves listening to Elton John, hanging with her dog, and cooking a delicious meal,” according to ABC. “Joan describes herself as a loving mother and a hard worker who would love to find someone with whom to enjoy life. She’s happiest when she’s at the beach with her family and is looking for a family man with whom to blend her life.”

What Happened With Joan Vasso on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

While Joan was a fan favorite during ​Gerry Turner’s season, her journey was cut short when she made the tough decision to leave in the third episode. Her daughter had been dealing with a difficult pregnancy and when Joan learned that she had given birth via C-section, ​she pulled out of the show to be by her side.

ABC/John Fleenor

“My journey to find love took a detour this week as I traded the mansion for motherhood and headed home to be with my family. Family comes first, period. Once a mother, always a mother, I’ll always choose my kids first,” Joan wrote via Instagram in October 2023. “Thank you for all of your outpouring love and support, for not only me but also my daughter – everyone is now healthy and happy! As for me and my journey to love … guess we will have to see where it takes me next. Until then, stay golden.”

Gerry Turner’s Reaction to Joan Vasso Being Named ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Star

Gerry was quick to congratulate Joan after ABC revealed her new role as the lead of The Golden Bachelorette.

“Dear Joan, Congratulations on being named the first-ever Golden Bachelorette,” Gerry wrote via Instagram on May 14, 2024. “You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one golden to another … relax, breathe and enjoy. Gerry.”

When Does Season 1 of ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Premiere?

The Golden Bachelorette arrives in the fall of 2024 and will air Wednesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.