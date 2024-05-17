The forecast for the week of May 19 through May 25.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You don’t like to get bogged down in emotions but this week, you may be feeling more sensitive than usual. Try not to take things too personally, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

As your mood lifts, happier feelings begin to flow. This makes you especially attractive to others — not only in the romantic arena, but also in the friendship department.

Leo: July 23 – Aug. 22

You’re ready to connect with the people you care about. This could mean the start of a new romance or a boost to an ongoing relationship.

Virgo: Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

It’s time to let go of habits that no longer work for you. Now is your chance to move forwards, so don’t allow negative thoughts or people to get in your way, Virgo.

Libra: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

Running away from your responsibilities is not the way to go this week. Your dreams can come true, Libra, but only if you stay on top of things.

Scorpio: Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

Nobody cares for a showoff. Instead, acknowledge any assistance you have received and thank those who extended a helping hand.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

You have many friends and fans who appreciate your pleasure-loving approach to things, Sagittarius, so make sure you keep showing the way. The more fun you have, the better life will be.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

With money at the top of your mind right now, you’ll want to find ways to boost those finances. Is there a hobby of yours that you could turn into a profitable side hustle?

Aquarius: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

Knowing yourself makes you stronger, Aquarius! Ask family members about your history or maybe even do some research of your own on your roots.

Pisces: Feb. 19 – March 20

An urge to break out of the usual way of doing things makes you extra creative. Anything that puts you more in control is worth considering, especially meditation or affirmations.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As a desire to be more active takes over, you may decide to widen your social circle. This is a fab time to connect with people, Aries, so let your networking skills shine.