Are Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky still together? The high-end real estate agent has made headlines amid cheating rumors with fellow RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley. Keep reading for where the couple’s relationship stands now.

Are Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Still Together?

It appears that things are still going strong between Kyle and Mauricio. The duo constantly shares sweet Instagram photos together where they’re all cozied up. The RHOBH stars got married in 1996, and since their stint on the Bravo show have been faced with a few cheating rumors. However, the stars have beaten the odds and stayed together through it all.

Kyle spoke candidly about how she and Mauricio felt after there was speculation in 2020 they were gearing up for a split.

“It used to get me so upset when lies were out there about me. … But this [new] one threw us for a loop,” the Bravo personality told Us Weekly in October 2020. “We posted a picture in Aspen together and somebody wrote in the comments, ‘I’m so glad to see all the rumors aren’t true.’ And [Mauricio] looked at me and he said, ‘What are they talking [about in] this comment?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. Let’s Google.’ We were like, ‘What?’ And then, like, a week later, people were texting me [and saying], ‘I hope everything’s OK. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

There was no trouble in paradise then, and it seems there’s nothing to worry about now.

Did Mauricio Umansky Cheat on Kyle Richards With Dorit Kemsley?

Kyle and Mauricio made headlines in August 2022 when former “friend” of the housewives Dana Wilkey resurfaced to allege that Dorit — who has been married to PK Kemsley since March 2015 — was having an affair with her best friend’s husband.

“The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?” Dana captioned an Instagram post that featured An Affair to Remember movie poster which was photoshopped to include Dorit and Mauricio’s faces.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dorit, for her part, wasted no time clapping back in the comments section.

“Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that?” the Beverly Beach founder wrote. “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is OK for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably.”

Dana shared the comment to her Instagram Story, claiming, “People don’t read posts apparently … however, that said, obviously struck a nerve.”

Kyle and Mauricio did not publicly respond to the claims.