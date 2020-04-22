The ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returned for another season of drama and, well, more drama on April 15, and we’ve never been more ready to see them! These fabulous women truly know how to make a scene, and we just know we’re in for some serious feuds throughout season 10. In honor of the quarrels yet to come, let’s take a look back at what we consider to be the craziest fights in RHOBH history. Trust us, this list will bring back some totally wild memories. Scroll through for our roundup of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ wildest feuds.