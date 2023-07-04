Many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know Mauricio Umansky as Kyle Richards’ husband. The two have been married since 1996, so viewers got to know Mauricio while Kyle starred as one of the original Beverly Hills housewives in 2010. However, rumors swirled in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio had split after their marriage hit a rocky point. Now, fans are wondering about Mauricio’s net worth — with his successful real estate career, he’s much more than a real housewife’s husband. Keep reading for details on Mauricio Umansky’s net worth and how he makes money.

What Is Mauricio Umansky’s Net Worth?

Mauricio has a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Mauricio Umansky Make Money?

Mauricio’s business career began in the fashion industry. He launched a clothing company called 90265 in his early 20s, and the line quickly garnered enough success for him to sell it by the age of 26. He then shifted his career to real estate.

Most of Mauricio’s money comes from his work as a real estate broker. He started out in the field at his brother-in-law Rick Hilton’s firm Hilton & Hyland, where he made his first sale on a $7.5 million property that once belonged to Kyle’s ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

Mauricio then cofounded his own real estate firm called The Agency with Billy Rose and Blair Chang in 2011. He is currently the CEO of the company. According to Mauricio’s LinkedIn page, as the CEO, he “leads a team responsible for representing buyers and sellers internationally with many of the world’s most distinguished architectural estates, new luxury developments, and design-centric homes.”

The Wall Street Journal has recognized Mauricio as the top realtor in California by sales volume, as well as the No. 3 realtor in the U.S., as his LinkedIn page notes.

“Over the course of his career, Mauricio has personally orchestrated close to $2 billion in transactions,” his bio concludes.

While Mauricio is most often recognized from RHOBH, his reality TV career began long before 2010. He appeared on I Want to Be a Hilton in 2005. After gaining fame on RHOBH, he went on to star in Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills series in 2022.

Did Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Really Split?

On July 3, 2023, People reported that a source revealed Kyle and Mauricio had been “separated for a while” and were assessing how to move forward with their family, which includes daughters Alexa, Sophia, and Portia. Kyle and Mauricio then denied reports that they were divorcing in a joint statement on Instagram.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the statement read. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”