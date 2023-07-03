The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards appeared on the big screen as a child actor and has since amassed an affluent income. Now, fans are wondering what the reality star’s net worth is amid reports that she split from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, according to People. Keep reading to find out Kyle’s net worth and how she earns money.

What Is Kyle Richards’ Net Worth?

As of 2023, the Halloween Kills actress has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Kyle Richards Make Money?

The California native started her career at just 5 years old. Kyle made her acting debut in the TV series Police Woman before landing a recurring role on Little House on the Prairie. After appearing on other shows like Vega$ and Carter Country, she made landed her breakout movie role as Lindsey Wallace in the popular horror flick Halloween.

In 2022, Kyle admitted that she “didn’t know” how scary the Halloween classic film was going to be and she found filming so frightening that she “slept with her mom until she was 15 years old.”

“I was too young to grasp what was really going on [during filming]. I was just working and doing my thing. Then when we had the premiere, I guess my mom wasn’t getting it either because we invited a friend. I wanted to invite my best friend, so my mom called her mom and asked, ‘Can Lorraine join us for Kyle’s little movie premiere? It’s called Halloween and I think it’s another Disney movie,’” she told Halloween Daily News at the time. “It was obviously not child appropriate, and we both were traumatized. I had no idea what I was in for. Seeing it for the first time all pieced together was a very, very different movie. It was just really scary, and I really did sleep with my mom until I was 15 years old after that. I was terrified.”

That being said, Kyle is popularly known for starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the series premiere in 2010.

How Much Money Does Kyle Richards Earn on ‘RHOBH’?

The American Woman ​coexecutive producer reportedly earns $270,000 a season on RHOBH, per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2023, an online RHOBH fan account claimed she made $500,000 every season, leading Kyle to clap back at the claims.

The Bravolebrity wrote in the comment section of the post, “Where do they come up with this?”

When Did Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Split?

The former ​fan favorite Bravo couple, who share daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia, split in July 2023, per multiple reports.

Neither Kyle nor Mauricio has publicly commented on their marriage status.