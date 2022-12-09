Shining like a diamond. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards has graced fans’ television screens since the series premiered in 2010. Whether she’s in the middle of explosive fights or doing the splits at parties, we live for every version of her. Vacation mode Kyle who sips champagne in a bikini, however, is our favorite.

Kyle, who is the final founding member still on the show, has undergone quite the transformation over the past decade. The Beverly Hills native has been open about body image and positivity, which is why she’s been honest about getting plastic surgery.

The Halloween star got liposuction in 2012 and shared her experience with fans shortly after the procedure. “After having four kids, no matter what exercise I did, the love handles wouldn’t go away!” Kyle told Us Weekly in March 2013, gushing that she was “very happy with the results.”

Prior to that cosmetic procedure, the reality personality had a nose job in 2006, which she had re-done in 2020 after she broke her nose. The Bravolebrity shared her most recent procedure via Instagram after constant plastic surgery speculation surrounded her.

“I fixed my nose. I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the tip. I will always tell you guys the truth,” she wrote

Kyle previously told Life & Style exclusively that she didn’t hide her cosmetic work because she “likes to share” personal “issues” she experiences.

“To me, when I see people who are looking perfect and pretending like that’s just the way it is … it gives me rage,” she said in October 2021. “I’m honest about that because we all are so hard on ourselves as it is and you know, when you see someone that you think is golden, they normally look so amazing. You’re like, ‘Oh, they look like crap this morning, thank God. You know, like, we’re all in this together. We’re just trying to do our best.”

The California girl flaunted her physique when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in 2021. She embarked on an exotic vacation in Turks and Caicos alongside other housewives from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of New York and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kyle posted many snapshots from her trip on Instagram including yacht selfies and dance-worthy TikTok videos with the cast.

Keep scrolling to see Kyle’s best bikini photos over the years!