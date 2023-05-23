Kyle Richards has become one of the most famous faces in the Ozempic celebrity rumor mill. But the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has continuously denied the speculation that she uses the weight loss drug.

In early 2023, fans began speculating that the Halloween Ends actress had experimented with the drug, which is a semaglutide that was designed for adults with type 2 diabetes. The injectable medication is used weekly by patients to reduce food cravings, ultimately making a person feel fuller faster whenever they eat and providing long-term weight management.

In February of that year, the Bravo personality spoke exclusively to Life & Style at the American Red Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection show, noting that she has “never” taken the medication to lose weight.

“I have been working out since I was 15 years old. Each year, I try to take it to the next level,” she explained, adding that the “lies about [her] of people not wanting to give [her] credit for [her] hard work really bother [her].”

Three months later, Kyle was seen in a since-deleted Instagram photo in May 2023 with several pals, and countless fans pointed out that her ribcage was visible in the snapshot. Upon seeing the picture, social media users alleged that she was “unhealthy” and had an eating disorder, but Kyle quickly shut down the speculation.

“Thank you. I appreciate that,” she responded to a fan in a comment. “The picture they’re referring to — I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on. Which I see now was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well [and] workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that.”

Later that month, the Halloween Ends star opened up to Page Six to clarify that she has not even tried the drug.

“I’m not on any weight loss drug,” Kyle insisted. “If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety, so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.”

Now that she’s cleared the air of any doubt, the RHOBH personality continues to show off her toned abs and promote a healthy lifestyle by encouraging fitness.

