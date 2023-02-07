In her healthy girl era. Kyle Richards has always looked fabulous, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star started showing off her rocking body at the start of 2023 after seeing drastic weight loss results.

The reality star broke the internet after she shared a picture of her washboard abs via Instagram Stories in January 2023, followed by itty bitty bikini snapshots. While some fans praised Kyle for her physical transformation, others accused her of taking the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

However, she has denied taking the drug, with her PR rep telling Life & Style in January 2023 that she has “never used Ozempic.”

Ozempic is a prescription medication that is designed to help with type 2 diabetes as it improves blood sugar levels with proper diet and exercise. That being said, celebrities like Elon Musk have admitted to taking the drug to drop a few pounds, and comedian Chelsea Handler revealed that she’d been taking the medication without even realizing it.

After being hit with the accusations, Kyle began sharing how she shed off her weight claiming that it’s all thanks to an intense diet and workout schedule.

On February 7, 2023, Kyle posted an at-home gym selfie via Instagram Stories. In the photo, she was holding a dumbbell weight as her bicep muscles were poking out of her lean arms. The same day, the Bravolebrity shared which clean eating habits helped with her transformation.

“So many DMs asking about my workout routine and meal suggestions. This was my lunch today … fish and vegetables. Dinner was chicken breast and salad,” she wrote at the time alongside a photo of her plate of grub.

She also noted that she is “not a big breakfast person,” so, she usually eats eggs or a protein powder smoothie after her morning workouts.

Speaking of gym sessions, Kyle also shared her workout the following day, which included tons of cardio. The California native exercises one to two hours a day, depending on how much sleep she gets the night before.

“I go to bed early so I can wake up early. But even a short workout is better than nothing!” Kyle wrote while responding to a fan’s DM via Instagram Stories on February 7, 2023.

Although she has denied taking medication to speed up her weight loss, Kyle has been “honest” when it comes to enhancing her body over the years. She exclusively told Life & Style that she is transparent about her plastic surgery because she likes to “share what her issues are.”

“To me, when I see people who are looking perfect and pretending like that’s just the way it is … it gives me rage,” she revealed at the time. “I’m honest about that because we all are so hard on ourselves as it is and you know, when you see someone that you think is golden, they normally look so amazing,” Kyle continued.

“You’re like, ‘Oh, they look like crap this morning, thank God. You know, like, we’re all in this together. We’re just trying to do our best.”

Keep scrolling to see Kyle’s weight loss transformation over the years!